Is De Lille set to continue working despite DA rescinding membership?

John Maytham speaks to Professor Erwin Schwella of Public leadership expert at Stellenbosch University



The acting mayor says he held back on appointing an interim mayoral committee to gauge the outcome of Friday's court proceedings. Neilson vows service delivery will not be affected due to the impasse in the city, while De Lille warns the work of the city will suffer.