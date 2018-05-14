New Cape Town cycle route launched

John Maytham speaks to Alan Winde MEC of Economic Opportunities at Western Cape Government



The inaugural ride and launch of the Western Cape Government's new cycle route - the 'Cycle Tour 364' - the second in a network of routes promoting Cycle Tourism in the Western Cape. The new 123 km scenic route starts and finishes at the V&A Waterfront, and takes in the spectacular Atlantic Seaboard, summits Chapman’s Peak and conquers the world famous Suikerbossie hill.