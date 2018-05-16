How developing nations might enhance their innovation prospects better

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media



There's some interesting research from the World Economic Forum which focuses on how developing nations might enhance their innovation prospects better. As a nation we spend a lot of time talking about education, and a lot of the national budget on its provision, but in the modern age are we solving the right problem in our attempt to stay globally economically competitive in this modern age?