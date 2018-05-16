Kieno Kammies speaks to Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media
There's some interesting research from the World Economic Forum which focuses on how developing nations might enhance their innovation prospects better. As a nation we spend a lot of time talking about education, and a lot of the national budget on its provision, but in the modern age are we solving the right problem in our attempt to stay globally economically competitive in this modern age?
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Malusi Booi | Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chantell Illbury Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Kagisho Maaroganye psychiatrist and public sector national convenor of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs and Will Stevens Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST