SA unemployment rate stable at 26.7%

Kieno Kammies speaks to Ian Cruickshanks chief economist at the SA Institute of Race Relations



In the latest set of data released by Statistics South Africa Quarterly Labour Force Survey, youth unemployment measured in the first quarter of 2018 was 52.4%, up from the 51.1% taken from the last quarter of 2017. President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Youth Employment Service in March to address the problem.