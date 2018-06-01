Nhlanhla Nene asks PIC board for reasons why he should not be suspended

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Journalist attacked at Fish Hoek beach protest
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
Vaccines 101: QnA with listeners
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
Identifying ethical and unethical networking and the power of PR
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Paul Vorster
Madelain Roscher - Md at Pr Worx
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- The power of empathy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 12:10
Nedbank
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susan Comrie
Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:15
Analysis: Zuma-Malema meeting
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:23
AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:27
Vaccine cold storage - how do these vaccine updates change the strategy for the province
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:05
Vaccine rollout put on hold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls and comments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 17:20
South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 17:45
Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management
Today at 19:08
Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
Latest Local
Drinking age to be raised to 21? Some of the permanent measures being considered by policymakers include raising the drinking age, and a total ban on advertising. 8 February 2021 7:44 AM
AstraZeneca vaccine rollout out halted, jab less effective against new strain Rollout out of AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold after trial suggests jab is efficacy against new Covid-19 variant is low. 8 February 2021 7:16 AM
Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest Premier Alan Winde has strongly condemned the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach on Saturday. 7 February 2021 1:11 PM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
View all Politics
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
View all Business
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Nhlanhla Nene asks PIC board for reasons why he should not be suspended

Nhlanhla Nene asks PIC board for reasons why he should not be suspended

1 June 2018 7:31 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail

1) Get those bicycles out! The price of petrol will jump to over R16 per litre next month
2) Eskom reaps benefits of cleanup as funders open wallets


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Hospital from Home

5 February 2021 12:06 PM

Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Our problem with Ageing

5 February 2021 11:58 AM

With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry

5 February 2021 11:16 AM

Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Localflix, Mzanzi's own streaming service

5 February 2021 10:53 AM

Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

5 February 2021 10:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle

5 February 2021 10:31 AM

DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Cancer Day

4 February 2021 11:01 AM

Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 February 2021 10:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle

4 February 2021 10:22 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report

4 February 2021 10:12 AM

Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding

Local

Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall

Local

Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest

Local

'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful'

World Local Politics

EWN Highlights

SA considering inoculations with 2 different COVID-19 vaccines - Madhi

8 February 2021 9:18 AM

PSC will work to become a shining example of what public service can be - Fikeni

8 February 2021 8:30 AM

Sanef concerned by incidents of members of the public attacking journos

8 February 2021 8:18 AM

