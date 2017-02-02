Quintessential Cape Town: Cafféluxe

Guest: Caffeluxe Director Daniel Querido







I don’t know about you but I love starting most mornings with a fresh and aromatic cup of coffee. This week our Quintessential Cape Town business is all about Coffee.



If you are one of those people who are building their own miniature café in the kitchen at home you might have to stop after this interview because Café Lux has so much to offer you. Their signature coffee machines provide the service of transforming small capsules into huge flavours!



To talk to us about their brand is their director, Daniel Querido, next...







Additional Information



http://www.caffeluxe.com/



https://www.instagram.com/caffeluxe/



https://www.facebook.com/caffeluxe/



https://twitter.com/caffeluxecoffee



Call them on: 021 460 0428/ 0860 238 830



The also offer hot chocolate capsules, Rooibos capsules, flavoured coffee capsules, kid-friendly capsules, and even cleaning capsules too. These are all fully compatible with machines like Nespresso™, Dolce Gusto.