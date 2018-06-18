Brics Brazil - Brazil’s murder rate has had a real impact on the economy

On the couch - Galleries greating up for First thursdays

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za

The Azania Mosaka Show Guests Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Tim Murithi - Extraordinary Professor of African Studies, University of Free State, South Africa

Op-ed on DM: Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? It’s time to prepare

Tributes paid after death of British lockdown hero 'Captain Tom'

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Sylvester Hlati - President of SADC traditional medicine practitioners association

Traditional doctors, sangomas want included among vaccinated frontline health workers

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Guests Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)

NY Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests

Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day

Today at 17:05

Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape

