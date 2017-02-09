What should the President be addressing in SONA this evening

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
If sex work in SA is illegal, why is Sars taxing sex webcam industry? SARS has confirmed it will deduct 15% off the proceeds of what is termed 'content creating' which is part of sex work activity. 4 February 2021 1:29 PM
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
What should the President be addressing in SONA this evening

What should the President be addressing in SONA this evening

9 February 2017 7:25 AM

Guest: Clem Sunter


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

World Cancer Day

4 February 2021 11:01 AM

Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 February 2021 10:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle

4 February 2021 10:22 AM

With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report

4 February 2021 10:12 AM

Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #AceMagashule

4 February 2021 9:47 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury

3 February 2021 12:00 PM

With Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape  Phase 1 vaccine rollout

3 February 2021 11:58 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert

3 February 2021 11:54 AM

With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier

3 February 2021 11:02 AM

Kieno speaks to David Maynier |at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals

3 February 2021 10:52 AM

Two South African FIFA players have qualified for the FIFA e Club World Cup 2021 finals. Julio  Bianchi  and Kaylan  Moodley are the first South African gamers to secure a spot to the prestigious annual FIFA event to to be played out remotely from 24 to 28 February.
After a fiercely contested  online qualifying campaign with a record number of over 480 teams participating, all 42 participants at the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 have been confirmed. Julio & Kaylan represent Goliath Gaming & they will play in Zone 3 which comprises Africa & the Middle East and will go head to head with the beast teams of this region.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

