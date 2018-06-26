Homeless man in Sea Point given a job after collective effort

Kieno Kammies speaks to Owner at Quinz Quality maintenance Peter Greenwall



Recently, a 23 year old man was seen in Sea Point. He had come to Cape Town on the promise of a job picking grapes on one of the farms here, but when he arrived, there wasn't such an opening and he was stranded and made his way to Sea Point where he was living in shelters at times... Until a number of guardian angels came to the fore - and you'll be hearing from one of them, next...