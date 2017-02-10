Follow-up on UCT2Rio Yacht race Mikhayla Bader

Guest: Mikhayla Bader UCT to Rio Campaign Manager
https://omnystudio.com/p/the-kieno-kammies-show/clips/d28b4ce7-a27c-4f72-9b4e-a70e004e5b52
At the end of last year we checked in with Mikhaya Bader and her campaign to get the UCT Yacht Club to Rio...
Bader was part of a team of 6 UCT students who took part in the intercontinental Cape to Rio yacht race for the first time to raise funds for research and youth sailing development. (They partnered with the Izivunguvungu MSC Foundation for Youth Sailing Project to open a maritime school in Simonstown for underprivileged youths).
She joins us on the line now for an update on the race result...
Additional information
https://www.facebook.com/UCTtoRio2017/?ref=profile
https://www.instagram.com/p/BP0FuBSDAo6/
Uct2rio2017@gmail.com
http://www.uct2rio2017.com/
