Is DA considering appeal of De Lille court judgment?

Africa Melane speaks to James Selfe Federal Executive Chairperson at Democratic Alliance



A full Bench of the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of De Lille who had previously been dismissed from the DA. The court also effectively nullified the DA's federal legal commission, deeming it to have been constituted illegally. And all this while they are trying to get on track with campaigning for a crucial election.