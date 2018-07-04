Cape Town hopes to relax water restrictions in next few months

Africa Melane speaks to Sputnik Ratau spokesperson Department of Water and Sanitations



Many of you may have been asking when water restrictions will be eased or lifted, given the good rains we have received and the rate at which the dams have been filling up. The latest dam level readings which were released on Monday indicate that

our dams are 48.3% full - compared to 25.1% last year at the same time and 39.4% the year before (2016)