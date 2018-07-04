SASSA cards presenting a range of issues for recipients

Africa Melane speaks to Henry De Grass Acting regional executive manager SASSA W Cape and Pieter Swart Regional Manager SA Post Office



Many SASSA grant recipients have managed to get their new cards, ahead of the September transition when the old cards will be phased out. While we're sure that the problem was not universal, as we would have been flooded with even more calls than the many which we did receive, if you're someone who is desperately reliant on the monthly grant - it is a very serious issue