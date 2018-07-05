Western Cape Education hosts Automation winter workshop learners to future

Africa Melane spoke to Johan Reyneke From Automation Works, he is the co-ordinator and planner of the automation workshop



The Western Cape Education Department, in collaboration with Automation Works, are holding a Winter Workshop for learners at Northpine Technical High School where they will be exposed to various topics and career opportunities such as biomedics, control systems, megatronics, bionics and pneumatics.