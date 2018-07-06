The development of renewable energy resources in the State of SA

Africa Melane speaks to Reshmi Muringathuparambil Green Cape energy researcher



Fuel prices have gone through the roof, and in parts of the Cape there is a paraffin shortage. And with Eskom still threatening load-shedding, it once again raises the

question of alternate energy resources. Several countries on the continent have taken the lead in promoting investment in renewable energy, which over time will become a significant source of power to both households and businesses.