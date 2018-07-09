A young mother from Khayelitsha has given birth to quadruplets at Tygerberg hospital

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Stefan Gebhardt Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Tygerberg Hospital and Stellenbosch University.



That is how the Western Cape Government described a 22-year-old mother from Khayelitsha giving birth to healthy quadruplets at the Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town on Friday.



