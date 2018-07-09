Maternity study - Pregnant SA women place unborn children at risk

The researchers found that women who both drank alcohol and smoked during pregnancy had an almost three times higher risk (2.83 relative risk) of stillbirth compared to women who completely abstained. Smoking alone had a relative risk of 1.6 for stillbirth‚ while drinking alone had a relative risk of 2.2. This risk increased when these behaviours continued beyond the first trimester of pregnancy (12 weeks gestation).