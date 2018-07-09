South Africa will be contributing equipment to the largest science experiment on Earth

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Thomas Dieter () National Coordinator of the ALICE experiment

and Physicist at University of Cape Town



South African institutions will be contributing three vital pieces of equipment when a detector on the world’s largest science experiment gets an upgrade – in its quest to unravel the mysteries of the Big Bang. Between them the University of Cape Town, the University of the Witwatersrand, and research facility iThembaLABS will make components that will allow scientists to analyse how particles behave inside matter at a temperature of 5.5-trillion degrees Celcius.