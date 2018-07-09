South Africa will be contributing equipment to the largest science experiment on Earth

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Thomas Dieter () National Coordinator of the ALICE experiment
and Physicist at University of Cape Town
South African institutions will be contributing three vital pieces of equipment when a detector on the world’s largest science experiment gets an upgrade – in its quest to unravel the mysteries of the Big Bang. Between them the University of Cape Town, the University of the Witwatersrand, and research facility iThembaLABS will make components that will allow scientists to analyse how particles behave inside matter at a temperature of 5.5-trillion degrees Celcius.
Clement Manyathela
Bongani Bingwa
Lester Kewit
Gaye Davis
Saskia speaks to Genevieve Mannel of Inspiring 50 Winner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Mpho Dagada at Cryptocurrency Expert.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The EU-powerhouse has been in hard lockdown since before Christmas. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle’s Janelle Dumalaon.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Sanusha Naidu.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dawie Roodt Chief Economist at The Efficient Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle Corresponded Michael Oti.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeremy speaks to Malusi Booi Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST