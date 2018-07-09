Fish farm plan has backing of minister, despite many concerns raised

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jennifer Kamerman Legal advisor at Save Langebaan Lagoon



One of the big challenges any country has is over food security. We are surrounded by ocean by with overfishing we cannot rely on nature to provide us with seafood. Many countries have successfully introduced industrial-scale aquaculture projects which not only provides an added-food source for local and international consumption, but also provides much-needed employment.