More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case

Kieno Kammies speaks to EWN senior reporter Barry Bateman
Many of us never thought we'd see the day, but yesterday, Duduzane Zuma,
the son of former President Jacob Zuma, was led into court in chains before
being granted bail of R100,000.
Prof Glenda Gray
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.
Business Politics Local
Business Opinion Lifestyle
Business Opinion Local
1 February 2021 9:16 PM
1 February 2021 7:55 PM
1 February 2021 7:39 PM