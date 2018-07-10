Your rights under the protection of personal information act

The act is there to force anyone who has access to your personal info to guard it, respect it and keep it from prying eyes. Our next guest got quite a shock when he noticed personal information on a City of Cape Town website. And his concerns are valid. The City's site contains specific home addresses of people lodging complaints. This could make those residents vulnerable to criminals who pose as City employees to gain access to their property.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST