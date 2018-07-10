Protecting the Mandela name from being misused

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sello Hatang Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation



As we draw closer to the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth, we will likely see more and more campaigns bearing his name. While many will be raising monies toward good causes, there is a sense that not only might we have reached a point of over-saturation of campaigns using his name, but that some of them might not have been given the approval that's needed.