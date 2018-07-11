Manenberg man gets his smile back

Kieno Kammies speaks to Stephen Hugo



A few weeks ago we brought you the touching story of Stephen Hugo, a Manenberg man who lost his smile. You see, Stephen suffered from gum disease which not only robbed him of his teteh and smile, but also of his dignity and confidence. He was even too afraid to apply for a job on his beloved Table Mountain, because he feared how people would look at him when he opened his mouth.