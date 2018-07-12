Woolworths recalls frozen rice mix amid listeria concerns

Kieno Kammies speaks to Karin Carstensen Legal & Compliance Technologist for Woolworths Food
Shortly after the biggest listeria outbreak the country has ever seen the news hit the Woolworths has decided to recall a Rice Mix product for fear of contamination with the Listeria bacteria. The Frozen Savoury Rice Mix contained sweetcorn sourced from a factory in Hungary. The Hungarian food safety agency issued a world wide recall; the
factory has been implicated as the potential source of a listeria outbreak in Europe.
