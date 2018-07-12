Hanover Park violence claimed 11 lives in 7 days

Kieno Kammies speaks to Ebrahim Abrahams Chair Hanover Park CPF



We recently heard that nearly a dozen people were killed in a week in the Cape Flats neighbourhood. And last night the Hanover Park CPF held a meeting to discuss ways to deal with this, and we're joined by chairman Ebrahim Abrahams to give us some feedback on that gathering.