Steinhoff shares have nearly doubled in 5 days one investor expects a violent move

Kieno Kammies speaks to Petri Redelinghuys Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors



Steinhoff shares have nearly doubled in 5 days - and one investor expects a violent move. The aggressive covering of short-sold Steinhoff stock, also known as a short squeeze, could be the cause for the retailer’s 50% share price surge the past two days, Petri Redelinghuis says.