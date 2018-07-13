Steinhoff shares have nearly doubled in 5 days one investor expects a violent move

Kieno Kammies speaks to Petri Redelinghuys Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Steinhoff shares have nearly doubled in 5 days - and one investor expects a violent move. The aggressive covering of short-sold Steinhoff stock, also known as a short squeeze, could be the cause for the retailer’s 50% share price surge the past two days, Petri Redelinghuis says.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST