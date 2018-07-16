Cat-slinging protester in Hermanus

Kieno Kammies speaks to DA Cllr Lindile Ntsabo and Belinda Abraham Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA



Recent protests in Hermanus has seen protesters escalated. In the last incident it escalated to severe animal cruelty. Netwerk24 reported yesterday that a protester in hermanus lied a rope to a cat and swung it around over his head. There article has a rather disturbing photo of the man swining the cat.