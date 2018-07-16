Cat-slinging protester in Hermanus

Kieno Kammies speaks to DA Cllr Lindile Ntsabo and Belinda Abraham Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Recent protests in Hermanus has seen protesters escalated. In the last incident it escalated to severe animal cruelty. Netwerk24 reported yesterday that a protester in hermanus lied a rope to a cat and swung it around over his head. There article has a rather disturbing photo of the man swining the cat.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST