Panasonic launches SA headquarters in Cape Town

Kieno Kammies speaks to Tim Harris CEO at Wesgro



One of these positive developments is that Panasonic South Africa – a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation – launched its new South African headquarters in Century City, Cape Town, at the end of last week. Panasonic South Africa is now investigating whether it would be viable to move its entire African headquarters to the Cape, according to Hidetoshi Kaneko, managing director of Panasonic South Africa.