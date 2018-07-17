The DA and ANC are neck and neck in Western Cape following Ipsos poll

Kieno Kammies speaks to Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni



ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a dramatic recovery in terms of voter support ahead of the 2019 general elections. According to market research and consulting firm Ipsos, the party’s support has rocketed to 60% since Ramaphosa took over from Jacob Zuma. This came as no surprise as another Ipsos poll found in May that almost two-thirds (63%) of voters believed the country was going in the right direction under Ramaphosa