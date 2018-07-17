Public school toilets are the pits?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dhesigen Naidoo CEO at Water Research Commission
A study by the Water Research Commission has revealed some alarming and unsanitary practices at rural schools across the country. The report found that although 41% of schools surveyed by the Water Research Commission were found to employ cleaners, only 25% of the cleaners reported that they cleaned the toilets at least once a day. The findings paint a bleak picture of sanitation at poor schools.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST