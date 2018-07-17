Public school toilets are the pits?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dhesigen Naidoo CEO at Water Research Commission



A study by the Water Research Commission has revealed some alarming and unsanitary practices at rural schools across the country. The report found that although 41% of schools surveyed by the Water Research Commission were found to employ cleaners, only 25% of the cleaners reported that they cleaned the toilets at least once a day. The findings paint a bleak picture of sanitation at poor schools.