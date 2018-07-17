Obama to lead Mandela centenary birthday celebrations

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sello Hatang Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation



South Africa celebrates the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth this week with a special speech by Former US Pres Obama.Obama will kick off celebrations with a speech in Johannesburg tonight. The Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture is one of the Foundation’s flagship programmes to honour its founder, Nelson Mandela.