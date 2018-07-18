Africa’s biggest cleanup in Cape Town

Cape Town residents kicked off Africa’s Biggest Cleanup Event on 14 July, when they came out in numbers to clean the streets of Langa. They were joined by like-minded Nigerians who took part in a total of 45 different cleanup events in Nigeria on the same day as well as Ugandans who cleaned the streets of Kampala and Entebbe.