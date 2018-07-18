20% decrease in arrivals to the Western Cape due to the drought

Kieno Kammies speaks to Rishabh Thapar Associate Director at HVS Africa



Due to the significant knock experienced by local hospitality industry as a result of the substantial coverage of ‘Day Zero’ globally, with some reporting more than 20% decrease in arrivals to their establishments, the we now desperately need to market ourselves as a water wise and sustainable tourist destination.