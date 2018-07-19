Building the Mandela legacy

Kieno Kammies speaks to Ndileka Mandela Granddaughter of Nelson Mandela



We all know the sacrifice our former President Nelson Mandela made to bring democracy to South Africa. And like we are doing this week, we remember his life with our own positive works. But when this week is over and our 67 minutes of positive, kind acts are done, what do we do? How do we keep that legacy alive and build on it in a meaningful, sustainable way that Mandela himself would be proud of?