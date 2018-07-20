Largest Pan-African AI community expo coming in September

Kieno Kammies speaks to Nick Bradshaw event director



Business leaders and owners need to realise that Artificial Intelligence and IT will play a big role in how they streamline their operations, analyse business data and at the end of the day increase profitability. This September will see leaders in the African artificial intelligence sphere gather for the AI Expo Africa 2018 at the Century City Conference Centre from the 9th to the 11th.