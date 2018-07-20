Trevor Manuel says it's hard to sell SA amid uncertainty over land

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Steinhoff shares jump to a high of R3.83 as funders are forced to agree to
debt standstill. Trevor Manuel says land debate is difficult to explain to investors. He should ask Cyril to explain it.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST