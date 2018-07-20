How Emirates is doing in the SA market

Kieno Kammies speaks to Fouad Caunhye Regional Manager for Emirates Southern Africa.
Its has been voted one of the best airlines in the world - and for a very good reason! Emirates is one of the world's fastest growing airlines. Based in Dubai, Emirates connects people all over the world to a network of over 150 destinations.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST