#BRICS2018 #LandExpropriation debate scaring foreign investors

Kieno Kammies speaks to Busi Mabuza, Chairperson of the Industrial Development Corporation



And according to Business Unity SA, this may be making foreign investors nervous, causing them to hold off on investing in SA. Busiswe Mabuza made this statement in Durban this weekend during a BRICS Business Council gathering focussed on South African investment opportunities.