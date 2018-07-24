Eskom at tipping point' after posting R2,3 billion loss

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Yesterday news broke that Eskom posted a R2.3 BILLION loss for the year to
end-March 2018. Despite this massive loss, the electricity supplier still believes it will break even by the end of this year. And this is where you should be hearing alarm bells, because the plan to break-even involves more electricity tariff increases.
