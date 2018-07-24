Prasa's crippling R35.5million payout to contract workers

Kieno Kammies speaks to Richard Walker Regional Manager (Western Cape) at Metrorail



Yesterday almost 200 Metrorail workers were celebrating a ruling by the CCMA which will see Prasa pay them a total of R35,5million. And it is all because the workers, employed by Metrorail Western Cape on a series of fixed-term contracts, were denied benefits afforded to permanent staff, like bonus payments or provident fund. This violates Labour Law amendments.