South Africa's estimated population and why you should care

Kieno Kammies speaks to Risenga Maluleke Statistician General at Statistics South Africa



Our population has grown to a staggering 57million people! That's according to the country's latest population survey.Well, population figures help us determine a range of factors like, do we need more dams? How many schools should be built and how big should they be? Do we need to grow the police force? and by how much? Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke joins us now to explain the importance

of these figures