Manhunt launched after guard gunned down at Shoprite store

Kieno Kammies speaks to Gareth Newham Institute for Security Studies head of Justice and Violence Prevention



By now some of you may have seen the very disturbing video of a Shoprite security guard trying to fight off a gang of robbers, only to be shot dead in cold blood. The incident happened in Heidelberg outside of Johannesburg on Friday. In a country where crime is a part of everyday life, many of us depend on security guards.