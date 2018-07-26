Zeekoevlei Primary School needs your help

Kieno Kammies speaks to Michelle Petersen Grade 7 teacher at Zeekoevlei Primary School and event organiser



Michelle Petersen of Zeekoevlei Primary School in Lotus River joins us this morning to make an appeal to all the big-hearts out there to lend a hand. You see, the primary school is desperate need of funds and have decided to host a fashion show to raise some cash.