State capture far from over, study warns

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Mark Swilling Co-Director of the Stellenbosch Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at University of Stellenbosch



The report illustrates that state capture is not just a form of ‘grand corruption’ resulting in a financial loss to the state and taxpayer, but it is a political project that has had a direct negative impact on the poorest and most vulnerable in society.