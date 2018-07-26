South African spend more on fuel than on new cars in 2018

Kieno Kammies speaks to Layton Beard Spokeserson at Automobile Association
With consumers battling to absorb an increase in VAT and steep petrol hikes, the latest motor trade sales from Statistics South Africa show that for the first time since 2014, South Africans are spending more on fuel than on buying new vehicles, The spending on new vehicles sits at 26.41 percent, lower than the estimated 27.94% of total 2018 spend on fuel, said South African Market Insights, Business Insider SA reported.
