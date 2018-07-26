Emirates World View - Why China is fast becoming tops for tourists?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
1). Bomb Blasts In Syria & Pakistan both co-ordinated but for different reasons
2). A Treason Rethink could a U.K. law change see firmer justice for Jihadis?
3). Chinese Visitors why China is fast becoming tops for tourists
4). Heatwave Negatives a few downsides to Britain’s sweltering summer weather
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.LISTEN TO PODCAST