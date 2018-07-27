Souper Troopers and Goodluck bring smiles to Cape's homeless

Kieno Kammies speaks to Kerry Hoffman Manager at Souper Troopers Juliet "Jules" Harding Singer with Goodluck



We've often highlighted the great work done by the team of hardworking volunteers at Souper Troopers - who not only provide warm meals for the homeless but also give them a bit of dignity by organising monthly socials that include haircuts, pop-up clothing spaces, mobile showers, games, and birthday celebrations.