Transport Minister Blade Nzimande to tackle spate of Cape Town train fires

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has “cleared his schedule” to visit Cape Town on Friday after the latest in a series of train fires. Brett Herron‚ Cape Town’s mayoral committee for transport‚ said he would join Nzimande at the Metrorail depot in Paarden Island “to view the damage to [rail] infrastructure due to sustained attacks on Metrorail trains in the past few months”



