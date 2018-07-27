Whites and Indians will be barred from new pro-Zuma political party

Kieno Kammies speaks to Reggy Ngcobo Mazibuye African Congress President
Whites and Indians will not be allowed in the controversial pro-Zuma political party‚ Mazibuye African Congress. This was revealed during Mazibuye’s first media briefing‚ held at the Diakonia Centre in Durban on Thursday. The briefing was to introduce its leadership and to affirm its support for Zuma‚ who will be appearing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday on graft charges.
