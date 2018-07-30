Naledi Pandor halts student financial aid applications for 2019

Kieno Kammies speaks to Gwebs Qonde Dir Gen of Ministry of Higher Education



If you are a student or the parent of a student who is hoping to get a tertiary education then you want to stay tuned for our next conversation because it could affect you directly. The Minister of Higher Education, Naledi Pandor, has instructed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) NOT to proceed with applications for next year until they get their house in order.